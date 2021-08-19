Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 19 2021 10:14pm
01:44

BC Lions fans flock to first ‘game night’ at BC Place in nearly two years

A heartening sign of our slow return to normal: BC Lions fans in the stands for Thursday night’s game, the first game night in the stadium in nearly two years. Neetu Garcha reports.

