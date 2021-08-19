Menu

Canada
August 19 2021 7:10pm
01:53

Canada election: COVID-19 concerns over schools being used as polling stations

Winnipeg father of two Brent Johnson isn’t sure about having polling stations inside his kids’ school. “I think what is more of a concern is having large amounts of people coming into an indoor space over just a period of one day’s time,” Johnson told Global News. Manitoba’s premier has said school’s in that province aren’t an option for polling stations on Sept. 20. New Brunswick has also said no and Ontario’s top doctor has also expressed a similar concern. Jamie Maraucher reports.

