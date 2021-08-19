Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 19 2021 9:52am
03:44

Saskatoon Folkfest holding virtual event this weekend

Pavilions across Saskatoon are going virtual this weekend for the Saskatoon Folkfest. Executive Director Terresa Strohan shares what you can expect for online events to celebrate the city’s cultures.

Advertisement

Video Home