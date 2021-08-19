Global News Morning Saskatoon August 19 2021 9:52am 03:44 Saskatoon Folkfest holding virtual event this weekend Pavilions across Saskatoon are going virtual this weekend for the Saskatoon Folkfest. Executive Director Terresa Strohan shares what you can expect for online events to celebrate the city’s cultures. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124798/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124798/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?