Health August 18 2021 8:54pm 01:43 Why about 1/5 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are fully vaccinated About 16 per cent of new COVID-19 cases are in Albertans who are fully vaccinated. But experts say it should not be cause for concern. Julia Wong explains.