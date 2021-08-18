Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Calgary Chamber of Commerce
August 18 2021 8:11pm
01:41

Edmonton and Calgary Chambers present election wish list to speed economic recovery

The chambers want the federal parties to focus on investments in research, technology and skills training to ensure Albertans are able to fully take part in a sustainable recovery. Tom Vernon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home