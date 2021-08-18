Global News at 6 Halifax August 18 2021 4:21pm 01:58 Four Black MLAs elected to Province House It was an historic night in Nova Scotia as four Black MLAs were elected to Province House. All winners say it’s a step in the right direction. Jesse Thomas has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123056/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8123056/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?