Global News at 6 Halifax
August 18 2021 4:21pm
01:58

Four Black MLAs elected to Province House

It was an historic night in Nova Scotia as four Black MLAs were elected to Province House. All winners say it’s a step in the right direction. Jesse Thomas has more.

