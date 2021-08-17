Menu

Glace Bay – Dominion
August 17 2021 7:54pm
00:40

Decision Nova Scotia: Looking at one riding where all the candidates are named ‘John’

Global News’ chief political correspondent David Akin takes a look at the three-way race in Glace Bay-Dominion, where three candidates all named John are running in a race of the “Johns.”

