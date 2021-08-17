Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 17 2021 10:28am
03:45

Community on alert

Wildfires are threatening the town of Merritt on multiple fronts. Mayor Linda Brown has the latest on the wildfire situation and how the community is responding.

