Consumer August 17 2021 7:50am 07:06 Foodie Tuesday: ‘Greek Fest To-Go’ Returns to Halifax Due to the pandemic, Halifax Greek Festival in-person events have been postponed again this year, but delicious Greek food is available for take-out from August 18th to August 22nd. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?