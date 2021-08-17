Consumer August 17 2021 6:45am 06:23 Neptune Theatre announces return with ACT 1 of 2021/22 season We chat with Jeremy Webb, Artistic Director for Neptune Theatre, about the announcement of a return to live shows starting in September. Tickets are officially on sale Wednesday, August 18th! REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118374/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118374/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?