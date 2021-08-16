Sports August 16 2021 10:15pm 02:42 Order of Merritt – B.C.’s Roger Sloan PGA playoff bound. Merritt’s Roger Sloan kept his PGA tour card and qualified for the Fed Ex Playoffs in dramatic fashion…as Jay Janower reports, Sloan has never forgotten his BC roots. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118011/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118011/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?