11-years-old August 16 2021 8:57pm 00:50 COVID-19: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year Effective Monday in Manitoba, anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19: Manitoba approves vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 this year REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117901/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117901/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?