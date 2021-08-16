Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 16 2021 5:55pm
02:29

COVID-19: Federal vaccine mandate prompts some to get 1st dose

Catherine McDonald spent the day at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic where some people say mandates pushed them to finally get the shot.

Advertisement

Video Home