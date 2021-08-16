Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 16 2021 6:17pm 01:42 Parent fined after allegedly sending child with COVID-19 symptoms to Vaughan daycare York Region Public Health says a parent has been charged after the health unit alleges a child who was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms was sent to a daycare in Vaughan. Erica Vella reports. Parent fined $880 for allegedly sending child experiencing COVID symptoms to Vaughan daycare REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117454/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117454/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?