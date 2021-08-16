Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
August 16 2021 4:49pm
02:31

Vancouver events company transitions from parties to picnics

The pandemic forced many events companies to shut down. Michael Newman shares the story of on Vancouver company that found success by creating intimate picnics.

Advertisement

Video Home