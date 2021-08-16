BC1 August 16 2021 4:49pm 02:31 Vancouver events company transitions from parties to picnics The pandemic forced many events companies to shut down. Michael Newman shares the story of on Vancouver company that found success by creating intimate picnics. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117116/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117116/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?