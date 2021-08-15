Menu

Canada
August 15 2021 6:40pm
02:08

Everyday Joe: Leave no man behind

The saying “leave no man behind” is one that’s been around a long time and traditonally tied to the military. Joey Elias explains how that’s changed and how it’s being applied to today’s definition of achievement.

