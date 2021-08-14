Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 14 2021 2:13pm
01:24

Saskatchewan Roughriders mobile ticket system

The Saskatchewan Roughriders move to switch to strictly mobile ticketing at Mosaic Stadium this season. But the decision has been met with mixed reviews so far on the young CFL season.

