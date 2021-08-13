Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 13 2021 9:38pm
‘Very empowering;’ Paige Crozon reflects on Saskatchewan Rattlers coaching opportunity

Among the positives in a tough season for the Saskatchewan Rattlers was a trailblazing assistant coach who proved there’s plenty of room for women on a professional men’s team.

