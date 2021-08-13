Menu

COVID-19
August 13 2021 7:19pm
01:44

Saskatchewan universities announce mandatory vaccines

As federal mandates for vaccines begin to emerge, the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina have come out with official vaccination measures for the fall 2021 term.

