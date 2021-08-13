COVID-19 August 13 2021 7:19pm 01:44 Saskatchewan universities announce mandatory vaccines As federal mandates for vaccines begin to emerge, the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina have come out with official vaccination measures for the fall 2021 term. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111544/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111544/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?