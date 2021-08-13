Addiction August 13 2021 5:54pm 02:39 St. Boniface Street Links: Helping Winnipeggers get back on the right track One woman is receiving the keys to a new beginning thanks to St. Boniface Street Links, an organization helping people struggling with homelessness, mental health, and addiction. Marney Blunt reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111265/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8111265/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?