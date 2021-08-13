Menu

Canada
August 13 2021 5:17pm
01:57

Haligonians share their thoughts about issues pushing N.S. election

A big question remains on whether people are engaged with the late summer elections. Amber Fryday asked people in Halifax what they thought were the issues pushing the election. Jesse Thomas has more.

