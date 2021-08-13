Global News Morning Montreal August 13 2021 7:46am 03:50 Vaccination passport implications Quebec’s recently announced vaccination passport system is already raising concerns. Global’s Laura Casella speaks to McGill University law professor Pearl Eliadis about the legal and social implications for Montrealers REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8109401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8109401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?