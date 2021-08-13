Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 13 2021 7:46am
03:50

Vaccination passport implications

Quebec’s recently announced vaccination passport system is already raising concerns. Global’s Laura Casella speaks to McGill University law professor Pearl Eliadis about the legal and social implications for Montrealers

