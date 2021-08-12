Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 12 2021 6:54pm
32:12

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Aug 12

Ontario doctors calling for mandatory vaccines for teachers and staff in schools. Justin Trudeau poised to call a September election. Plus, a delivery driver’s van gets stolen in broad daylight.

