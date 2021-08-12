Menu

Canada
August 12 2021 5:17pm
01:56

Ridings to watch in the Nova Scotia election

As the Nova Scotia election campaign enters its final days, we’re highlighting some of the ridings you should keep a close eye on. Graeme Benjamin takes a look a three ridings that could go either way on election day.

