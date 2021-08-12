Menu

Canada
August 12 2021 5:18pm
01:51

Gus the tortoise celebrates 99th birthday

Usually celebrating a birthday is a good reason to come out of your shell, but one famous Haligonian is living proof that’s not always necessary to have a good time. Alexa MacLean has more on Gus the tortoise’s big 99th birthday bash.

