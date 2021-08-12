Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
August 12 2021 1:58pm
01:46

Canadian youth grappling with ‘ecological grief’ or ‘eco-anxiety’

The United Nations report on climate change says humans are to blame. That dire warning is fueling eco-anxiety in youth. Kendra Slugoski explains.

