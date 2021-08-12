Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 12 2021 11:00am
05:48

Health Matters: “This Is Our Shot” incentives campaign

The “This Is Our Shot” movement is stepping up its efforts to help increase national vaccination rates. Dr. Birinder Narang talks about the next phase of their campaign.

