The Morning Show August 12 2021 10:35am 05:52 Summer makeup hacks for fresh and smooth skin Beauty expert Janine Holmes checks in with The Morning Show with easy makeup tips and tricks to help your skin thrive and feel alive in a sweaty summer. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106749/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106749/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?