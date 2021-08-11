Canada August 11 2021 7:34pm 02:25 RDCO confirms structures lost near south flank of White Rock Lake wildfire At least six structures on four properties in the Okanagan sustained significant damage because of the White Rock Lake wildfire, according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan. White Rock Lake wildfire: 6 properties damaged, say officials REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8105734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?