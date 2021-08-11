Menu

Canada
August 11 2021 7:34pm
02:25

RDCO confirms structures lost near south flank of White Rock Lake wildfire

At least six structures on four properties in the Okanagan sustained significant damage because of the White Rock Lake wildfire, according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

