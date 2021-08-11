Global News Morning Saskatoon August 11 2021 10:18am 04:03 Saskatchewan’s fall housing forecast on Real Estate YXE The fall housing forecast for Saskatchewan could be hard to predict. Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner joins Global News Morning on Real Estate YXE to talk about the forecast. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103543/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103543/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?