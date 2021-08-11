Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 11 2021 10:18am
04:03

Saskatchewan’s fall housing forecast on Real Estate YXE

The fall housing forecast for Saskatchewan could be hard to predict. Century 21 Fusion realtor Ashley Turner joins Global News Morning on Real Estate YXE to talk about the forecast.

