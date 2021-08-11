Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 11 2021 6:41am
07:24

Jimmy Rankin brings summer kitchen party to Halifax this weekend

We chat with Jimmy Rankin about his kitchen party summer edition being held at Halifax Convention Centre this weekend with special guests Villages & The Gilberts, Coig, and Hauler.

