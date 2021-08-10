Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
August 10 2021 8:38pm
01:44

New mural brings hope to downtown Lethbridge

A collaborative piece of art with a very significant message was unveiled in downtown Lethbridge on Tuesday. Alejandra Pulido reports.

Advertisement

Video Home