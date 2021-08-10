Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
August 10 2021 11:12am
03:25

Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks

Winnipeg Police are asking the public to take precautions after a number of recent assaults on women and girls along the Red River trail system. Cst. Dani McKinnon shares safety tips for people frequenting the area.

Advertisement

Video Home