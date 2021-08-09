Menu

August 9 2021 2:05pm
02:56

Climate change is about the rate of change, says expert

Curt Hull of Climate Change Connection says weather changes do go through cycles, like Manitoba’s current drought, but it’s the rate of changing cycles that is the big problem.

