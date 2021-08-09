Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
August 9 2021 9:54am
05:46

Border reopening raises fourth wave concerns

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Issac Bogoch sheds light on what the border reopening means for Canadians, and how it could impact the fourth wave of this pandemic.

Advertisement

Video Home