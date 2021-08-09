Global News Morning Halifax August 9 2021 7:55am 06:03 Halifax Singer-songwriter Releases New 90s-Themed Music Video Singer-songwriter, Tommy Green Jr., has just released a new 90s-themed summer party-jam video, and is preparing for a live show Saturday night at The Derby Show Bar in Halifax. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?