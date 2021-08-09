Global News Morning Halifax August 9 2021 6:49am 05:07 Off to the Races again: Chester Race Week returns for 2021 We check in with organizers of Chester Race Week to find out about the return of Canada’s largest keel boat regatta. Last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?