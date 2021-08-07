Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 7 2021 10:18pm
02:04

Endangered southern resident killer whale presumed dead

A UBC marine mammal expert says the endangered southern resident killer whale population may have suffered more loss with one of the orcas presumed dead. Paul Johnson reports.

