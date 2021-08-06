Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC Wildfire Service
August 6 2021 5:43pm
01:30

Residents in West Kelowna anxious about a new wildfire that has broken out only a few kilometers from their home

Residents in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna understandably on edge after a fire erupted a little too close to their properties. And while it’s not posing an immediate threat to homes at this point, the B.C. Wildfire Service is attacking it hard to ensure it stays that way. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the fire saw some growth overnight but so far today, it’s remained at two hectares.

Advertisement

Video Home