Global News Morning BC August 6 2021 9:45am 03:44 Bringing back the Fraser River salmon population A new study looks at the connection between declining salmon numbers in the Fraser River and habitat loss. Lead Author and UBC Forestry Professor Dr. Tara Martin breaks down the findings. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8091482/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8091482/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?