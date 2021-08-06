Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 9:45am
03:44

Bringing back the Fraser River salmon population

A new study looks at the connection between declining salmon numbers in the Fraser River and habitat loss. Lead Author and UBC Forestry Professor Dr. Tara Martin breaks down the findings.

