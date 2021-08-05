Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 5 2021 8:54pm
01:36

A look at B.C. cities with best and worst vaccination rates

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a look at the cities in our province doing their best and worst when it comes to vaccination rate.

Advertisement

Video Home