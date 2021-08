Kyle Gianis, a gangster who survived four assassination attempts, died early Thursday morning at a campground near Enderby, B.C. Police were called to the campground after two women were stabbed. The suspect was said to be on drugs. When police got to the campground, they used tear gas and a less lethal 40-mm device and found him down an embankment with an apparent self-inflicted wound. Rumina Daya reports.