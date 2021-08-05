Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 5 2021 8:54pm
01:30

Canada’s national women’s soccer team inspiring younger generations

The incredible success of Canada’s national women’s soccer team is inspiring younger generations of players, according to some people involved with the sports. Ciara Yaschuk explains.

Advertisement

Video Home