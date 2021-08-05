Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 5 2021 8:46pm
02:05

COVID-19 cases spike to more than 400 in B.C.

British Columbia is confronting a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting mainly people between the ages of 20 and 40 while health officials pull out all the stops to get vaccines into the arms of the willing. John Hua reports.

Advertisement

Video Home