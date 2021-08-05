Global News Hour at 6 BC August 5 2021 8:46pm 02:05 COVID-19 cases spike to more than 400 in B.C. British Columbia is confronting a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting mainly people between the ages of 20 and 40 while health officials pull out all the stops to get vaccines into the arms of the willing. John Hua reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090593/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090593/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?