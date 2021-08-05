Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 5 2021 8:22pm
02:29

EPS’ Air 1 helicopter marks 20 years flying over Edmonton

It was 20 years ago that Air 1 took to the sky and started patrolling Edmonton streets by air. Since then, it has become a valuable crimefighting tool for police. Gord Steinke has more.

