Global News at Noon Toronto
August 5 2021 12:22pm
02:25

Toronto Crime Stoppers unveil playground refurbished after 2018 shooting

A playground in east-end Toronto, where two girls were shot and seriously wounded in 2018, has been refurbished as part of a community initiative. Morganne Campbell has the details.

