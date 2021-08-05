Global News at Noon Toronto August 5 2021 12:22pm 02:25 Toronto Crime Stoppers unveil playground refurbished after 2018 shooting A playground in east-end Toronto, where two girls were shot and seriously wounded in 2018, has been refurbished as part of a community initiative. Morganne Campbell has the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088706/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088706/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?