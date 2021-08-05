Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 5 2021 7:43am
05:41

New exhibit encourages a walk through Africville in the heart of downtown Halifax

We check in with Juanita Peters, Executive Director of the Africville Museum, to learn more about a new exhibit on now at the Halifax Convention Centre called “A Walk Through Africville”

