Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 4 2021 9:15pm
01:45

BC Lions Q.B. Michael Reilly dealing with arm pain

BC Lions quarterback Michael Reilly hasn’t practiced all week yet the plan is for him to start vs Riders on Friday. Jay Janower reports.

