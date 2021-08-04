Menu

BC Wildfire
August 4 2021 8:53pm
03:34

BC Wildfire Service update on White Rock Lake Fire for August 4

An extended interview with fire information officer Hannah Swift on the fire conditions and crew objectives on the White Rock Lake Fire on August 4.

