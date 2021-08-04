Menu

City of Lethbridge
August 4 2021 7:01pm
Customers are the focus of Lethbridge Airport terminal upgrades: city

The City of Lethbridge announced additional federal funding to go towards upgrades at the airport. As Quinn Campbell reports, the money will go towards improving the customer experience.

